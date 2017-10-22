Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service In Pacific Palisades

Billboard reports the service for family, friend and colleagues was held at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine, the same temple and meditation garden where Petty's good friend and former Beatles member George Harrison was laid to rest in 2001.

A spokesperson for the late rocker said the private service was followed by a celebration of life with those in attendance.

Petty's daughter, AnnaKim Violette, shared images from the memorial, including one featuring a portrait of her late father alongside some flowers at the event, which she captioned using lyrics to "The Dark Of The Sun" from 1991's "Into The Great Wide Open": "The dark of the sun we will stand together." Read more - here.