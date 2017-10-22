|
Tony Iommi Reflects On Led Paul Award Honor Ahead Of Reveal (Week in Review)
.
Tony Iommi Reflects On Led Paul Award Honor Ahead Of Reveal was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Gibson) This year's recipient of the Gibson Les Paul Award at the Q Awards is set to be revealed today (October 18th) and to celebrate the magazine spoke with previous winner Tony Iommi about the honor. This Wednesday, 18 October, the newest recipient of the annual Gibson Les Paul Award at the Q Awards, organized by British music magazine Q will be announced. The award, which honors guitar playing and innovation, has previously been conferred on such luminaries as The Smiths' Johnny Marr, Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, John Martyn and Richard Thompson of Fairport Convention. The 2015 winner, the legendary Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, recently spoke to Q about what it was like to join such an illustrious club of guitar innovators, saying, "very thrilled to get that award, because so many other brilliant guitarists have received it, like Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, The Edge and Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green. It was really a surprise a to win it, and it was very unusual to win an award that was much more personal. Black Sabbath have won Grammys and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but I felt like I'd joined a great cast of guitarists. I felt very honored to be a part of that group." Iommi also made mention of the impact the iconic Les Paul - the musician, inventor and musical innovator - had on modern-day music: "His influence through innovation was huge, but he also inspired a lot of people with the way he played the guitar". Read more - here.
This Wednesday, 18 October, the newest recipient of the annual Gibson Les Paul Award at the Q Awards, organized by British music magazine Q will be announced.
The award, which honors guitar playing and innovation, has previously been conferred on such luminaries as The Smiths' Johnny Marr, Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, John Martyn and Richard Thompson of Fairport Convention.
The 2015 winner, the legendary Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, recently spoke to Q about what it was like to join such an illustrious club of guitar innovators, saying, "very thrilled to get that award, because so many other brilliant guitarists have received it, like Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, The Edge and Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green. It was really a surprise a to win it, and it was very unusual to win an award that was much more personal. Black Sabbath have won Grammys and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but I felt like I'd joined a great cast of guitarists. I felt very honored to be a part of that group."
Iommi also made mention of the impact the iconic Les Paul - the musician, inventor and musical innovator - had on modern-day music: "His influence through innovation was huge, but he also inspired a lot of people with the way he played the guitar". Read more - here.
• Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording
• Rush Expand A Farewell To Kings For Anniversary Reissues
• George Michael Celebrated With Nostalgic 'Fantasy' Video
• Elvis Costello And Bonnie Raitt Remember Tom Petty
• Singled Out: Silk9's I Don't Know
• Linkin Park Fans Create Message Ahead of Chester Bennington Tribute
• Evanescence Release 'Imperfection' Music Video
• Judas Priest Launch Rock Hall Fan Vote Campaign
• Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour Live Package
• Drake Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Gord Downie
• Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong And Kat Von D Team Up
• The Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie Dead At 53
• Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show
• Five Finger Death Punch Have Completely Finished New Album
• Tom DeLonge Crowdfunding A Spaceship
• Taylor Swift Hosts Fans 'Reputation' Playback At Her Home
• Emmylou Harris And Kris Kristofferson Duet on 'The Pilgrim, Chapter 33'
• Miranda Lambert Believes She's A Bad Celebrity
• Maroon 5 Stream New Song 'Whiskey' Featuring A$AP Rocky
• Chris Stapleton Details New Album 'From A Room Vol. 2'
• Jake Owen Preps Greatest Hits Collection
• Luke Bryan Gives Wife Massive Diamond Ring for 10th Wedding Anniversary
• Maren Morris Will Probably Cry At Her Wedding
• Chance the Rapper Unbox His GRAMMY Awards with Young Daughter
• Michelle Williams Opens Up About Battle with Depression, Suicidal Thoughts
• George Strait Returning To Las Vegas For Superbowl Weekend
• Miley Cyrus Releases Video Message To Las Vegas Victim
• Nicki Minaj Talks Her Fight For Respect As A Female Rapper
• Selena Gomez Shares Heartwarming Video With Sister Gracie
• Rihanna Likes Her Men Dressed In Black
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.