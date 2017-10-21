"That'd be dope," the rapper said when Kaepernick's name was mentioned by TMZ as a theoretical replacement for Rodgers. "I ain't mad at that. I feel bad for Rodgers though, but Kaepernick will hold the fort down, he can get it going as a starter."

"It's a serious situation for NFL,"Raekwon added when asked about Kaepernick being without a job so far this season. "I respect what Kaepernick is about." Watch the video, which contains explicit language, - here.