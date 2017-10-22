Demi Lovato Candid About Eating Disorder And Revealing Photos

The story includes two side-by-side photos: One of a frail Demi several years ago, and another of the strong, healthy pop star we know today. She captioned the image "Recovery is possible."

This week, Demi debuted a YouTube documentary titled Simply Complicated in which she opened up about her experience with the disorder, among many other topics.

"When I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry and then I end up binging and I don't know how to figure out how to be alone," Demi says. "One thing that I haven't fully conquered is my eating disorder."

"Food is still the biggest challenge in my life," she says at a different point in the film. "It's something that I'm constantly thinking about." See a fan capture of the before-and-after photos - here.