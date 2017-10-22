Deuce Announces 'Invincible 'Album and Release New Video

Recorded in both Los Angeles and Portland, the recording process brought out polarizing emotions. "The material we did in L.A. was a little angrier," Deuce explains, "In Portland, it got more mellow and hip-hop. I think you can hear the difference."

Invincible includes "World On Fire", "Bitch This Is It", and the lead single "Here I Come" (out now on Better Noise Records) – which features eerie keys, chugging guitar, and an unshakable hook, "Until I die, I'm never fucking done." Watch the video for "Here I Come" - here.

