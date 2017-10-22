Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show

The show was the second stop of the "Synthesis Live" Tour that band just launched to promote the upcoming release of their fourth studio album "Synthesis," which reimages some of the band's best love songs by recording them with electric and a full orchestra.

The album will be released on November 10th and fans have received their first taste with the release of the single "Imperfection", which can be streamed here.

Variety published a glowing review of the Greek Theatre show, writing in part "Lee firmly re-establishes herself as one of rock's pre-eminent vocalists, exhibiting an impressive range that still packs a wallop, this time cutting through a full orchestra." Read it here. Friends of antiMusic who attended this show can't stop talking about it.

Fans in different markets will have the opportunity to witness this special show where the group is joined by a different symphony orchestra in each city (directed by conductor Susie Seiter). Read more and see the dates - here.