Five Finger Death Punch Have Completely Finished New Album

Hook sat down with here and revealed the following about their new album "We finished a brand new record. It's completely finished. We're trying to pick a release date. I think we're looking at an early 2018 release."

He was then asked about the musical direction of the record and responded, "We work very hard on these records. I think it's your standard percentage of meat-and-potatoes Five Finger Death Punch that everyone expects and likes, but then we took a couple songs and said, 'Let's try to push ourselves a bit and step outside the box, stylistically,' and I think we did that, too. So, I'm curious to see how the public will react to those songs that are slightly different for us." - here.