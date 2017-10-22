SZA Performs 'Normal Girl' on 'Jools Holland' (Week in Review)



.

SZA Performs 'Normal Girl' on 'Jools Holland' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) SZA crossed the pond to appear on BBC Two's Jools Holland show, where she performed "Normal Girl" from her debut studio album. She was backed by a three-piece band (guitar, drums and keyboard) and wore a stylish pink overcoat for the appearance. It's been a big year for SZA: In addition to her hit album Ctrl, her singles "The Weekend" and "Love Galore" put the singer on the map. She's appeared on Maroon 5's "What Lovers Do" and is currently touring with Bryson Tiller. Watch SZA perform "Normal Girl" - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission. Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.