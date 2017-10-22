|
Tom DeLonge Crowdfunding A Spaceship (Week in Review)
.
Tom DeLonge Crowdfunding A Spaceship was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Tom DeLonge really wants to go to outer space. After recently revealing the launch of his To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science, the Angels & Airwaves frontman is raising money to literally travel to the stars in an "ElectroMagnetic vehicle," AKA spaceship. "Hello, my name is Tom DeLonge from the Blink-182," he posted to Facebook. "We are aiming to build this ElectroMagnetic Vehicle to Travel instantaneously through Space, Air and Water by engineering the fabric of Space-Time," he added, next to an impressive image of a sleek and futuristic spacecraft. "Our company is called To The Stars… and you can INVEST in our plan to revolutionize the world with technology that can change life as we know it." More recently, DeLonge posted a video elaborating on his ambitious plans. "A lot of people are questioning, like, how we're going to build something so expensive, and what's the time line and all that kind of stuff," he said. "There's multiple steps to this. At To the Stars Academy, we plan on leveraging partnerships with places like DARPA, Air Force Office of Science Technology, NASA…they have a lot of programs to help companies innovate in the commercial and national security sector." Check out both posts - here.
