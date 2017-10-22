Weezer Streaming New Song 'Happy Hour'

"Next up from the new album is 'Happy Hour,' which like many cool Weezer songs has a sad message wrapped in a sunny package," the band wrote on Twitter.

"Sort of a companion piece to 'Island in the Sun' from 2001, but instead of being a pure fantasy about an escape, the guy in 'Happy Hour' is chained to reality, looking around for a break from the routine. It's not hard to relate, but unlike that guy, fortunately we have new Weezer music to listen to!" Stream the song - here.