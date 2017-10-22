Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording

One of the first-ever live performances of the iconic song is one of ten live tracks on a bonus disc in the forthcoming 2017 package that were recorded during the band's three-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum in October 1976, about a month before the album hit stores.

Alongside the live audio, the 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio "Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" includes remastered sound as well as hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes. Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the set also features rare and unseen photos, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster.

The Blu-ray Audio disc features the 5.1 Surround Sound mix originally released on DVD-A in 2001 along with a hi-resolution, 192 KHz/24-Bit stereo mix. Stream the song and read more - here.