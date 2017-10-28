Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

The charitable climb was inspired when Fish's infant son suffered a brain hemorrhage and was rushed to the Southampton hospital for treatment. 'While in [the] hospital I decided that I would focus myself on doing something positive for the ward and trying to raise enough money to pay for a new bed for them," Fish explained. 'Oli asked immediately if he could join me and help raise as much awareness for this cause as possible."

The duo raised £69,160 of their £100,000 goal via Fish's JustGiving.org page before completing the climb. Check out the photos that they shared of their climb - here.