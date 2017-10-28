Ed Sheeran Says Substance Abuse Contributed To His Hiatus

It was a situation that contributed to the singer's decision to take a year off from music in December of 2015. "I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it -- and I didn't adjust because I was constantly working on tour," he said. "And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse. I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that's why I took a year off and buggered off."

Sheeran says working on new music helped keep him on the straight and narrow. "I focused on work, and I can't work under the influence, I can't write songs under the influence, I can't perform under the influence -- so the more I worked the less [that happened]. I've worked my whole life to get to where I am and you can't lose that over something that you do in your spare time," he said.