|
Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her (Week in Review)
.
Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Pink and Christina Aguilera's legendary beef boiled over during the making of "Lady Marmalade," but there's even more juicy backstory than fans realize. On Watch What Happens Live, Pink described a run-in with Christina (presumably in the early 2000s) that turned physical. "You have to learn -- women have to learn how to support each other," she said. "It's not taught to each other on the playground. Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, 'What's happening right now? What's happening?'" Pink stressed that everything's fine between the two singers. now. On the show, she expressed her respect for Christina's voice and described how they reconciled. "She's so talented and deep down I've had bad days too," P!nk said. "She's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn't seen her in years and years and years." The singer said their personalities as young and hungry divas made a combustible combination. "We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha," she said. "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new." The Beautiful Trauma singer shared her theory about why things are better now. "We became moms," Pink said. "We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that." Watch the full interview - here.
"You have to learn -- women have to learn how to support each other," she said. "It's not taught to each other on the playground. Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, 'What's happening right now? What's happening?'"
Pink stressed that everything's fine between the two singers. now. On the show, she expressed her respect for Christina's voice and described how they reconciled. "She's so talented and deep down I've had bad days too," P!nk said. "She's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn't seen her in years and years and years."
The singer said their personalities as young and hungry divas made a combustible combination. "We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha," she said. "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new."
The Beautiful Trauma singer shared her theory about why things are better now. "We became moms," Pink said. "We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that." Watch the full interview - here.
• Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim
• Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'
• U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release
• Metallica Make Concert History In The UK
• Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix
• Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction
• Paul McCartney Remembers Fats Domino With Moving Eulogy
• Billy Corgan Unplugs For Miley Cyrus Cover
• Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off
• Singled Out: The Freeway Revival's Rise
• Rock And Roll Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89
• Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert
• Bono Health Scare Inspired U2's 'Songs of Experience'
• Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim
• Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis
• Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour
• Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant
• Shania Twain Explains Inspiration For 'Now' Album Title
• Luke Bryan Releases 'Light It Up' Video, Announces Tour Dates
• Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop
• Thomas Rhett Reveals His Favorite Childhood Halloween Costume
• Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals 'Syre' Album Release Date
• Keith Urban, Maren Morris Lead Free Nashville New Year's Eve Show
• Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief
• Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything
• Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?
• Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA
• Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban's 50th Birthday
• Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party
• Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.