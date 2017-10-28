The Stars Come Out For We Can Survive Benefit Concert

Pink headlined the show with a high-energy celebratory set, setting the upbeat mood by opening with her 2001 hit, "Get the Party Started." The multiple GRAMMY winner dove into the recently released Beautiful Trauma album, channeling the introspective emotions of her new music with the title track, "What About Us" and "Barbies." Working every inch of the stage and catwalk that extended out into the capacity crowd with her troupe of dancers, P!nk closed the triumphant set with 2010 fan favorite, "Raise Your Glass," before saying goodnight.

One Direction alumni Harry Styles took the stage to a deafening wall of shrieks from fans amped to see the star showcase his solo sound. Resplendent in a bright red suit and black ascot, Styles recalled Johnny Cash with a rootsy rendition of "Carolina," followed by the warm country tones of "Two Ghosts." A raucous take on "Only Angle" invoked classic Rolling Stones, with an insistent cowbell clanking inside the driving beat. Styles paused to announce that it was his mom Anne's 50th birthday, coaxing the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to her. "What Makes You Beautiful" galvanized the smitten crowd, which eagerly sang along. Styles ended his successful set with a lovely rendition of "Sign of the Times" before throwing it back to the retro rock sounds of "Kiwi." Read more - here.