The jungle-themed party was presented by Tot Living by Haute Living, with young Asahd perched atop a throne as the "king of the jungle" (via E!). Guests were entertained by live dancers dressed as jungle animals, and a "baby valet" where youngsters could take a spin in pint-sized versions of luxury cars.

Among those in attendance included Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein, Fat Joe's wife Lorena Cartagena and daughter, Kardashian associate Jonathan Cheban and more.

The party was also a benefit, with Khaled asking that guests make a donation to UNICEF. See video clips and images from the incredible party - here.