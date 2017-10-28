|
Guns N' Roses Release New Reunion Tour Video (Week in Review)
Guns N' Roses Release New Reunion Tour Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming a new video recap of their summer run of North American stadiums that was part of their ongoing Not In This Lifetime reunion tour. The trek - which opened in St. Louis, MO on July 27 - saw the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan perform 15 dates before more than 535,000 fans to earn revenue of $53 million. The group snagged their highest box office take at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on July 30, where they raked in $5.5 million from 48,740 sold seats. According to a mid-year report by Pollstar, Guns N' Roses had the highest-grossing worldwide tour in 2017, with an industry-leading $151.5 million gross from January 1 to June 30. A 19-date summer European leg of the "Not In This Lifetime" tour recently added $112 million in ticket revenue to expand the total take from the extended global trek to more than $300 million in 2017 and over $400 million since its launch in April 2016. Guns N' Roses are currently playing shows on a fall North American leg that will wrap up at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on November 29. Watch the video and see the upcoming dates - here.
