The 'Praying" singer dedicated her set to a longtime fan whose mom has been impacted by the devastating disease. Kesha told Radio.com, 'I know a lot of people that have been affected by cancer and that's why I'm here and that's why I want to be supportive to help find a cure."

She gave advice to those currently struggling with cancer, 'I think a good motto is actually what you guys have, 'We Can Survive,' just don't give up on yourself." In 2012 Kesha released, 'Warrior" which was based on her mantra but now five years later, she's embracing something new, 'I have a record called, 'Warrior' so that was always like, my mantra, I always told myself that I was a warrior and my new one [Rainbow] is, 'I'm a rainbow.' Anything that could fill you with hope and encouragement for yourself. It's different for everybody." Read more - here.