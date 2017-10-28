The Used Share New Song 'Rise Up Lights' with Lyric Video

The band is set to embark on a special run of in-store activations with fans. For access to these limited space signings and select acoustic performances, fans can pre-order The Canyon in person from Permanent Records, Rough Trade Records and Amoeba Berkeley.

The hard-hitting new track follows the first song from The Canyon, "Over and Over Again." Watch The Used's lyric video for the new song "Rise Up Lights" and see the in store dates - here.