'Veep' Stars Lip Sync Katy Perry Hit For Julia Louis-Dreyfus

"How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day," Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Twitter, posting the clip. "Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f—ing around here," Louis-Dreyfus declared on Instagram after her second round of chemotherapy.

"'I've got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you're going to hear me ROAR," she added, thanking her Veep co-stars and Perry. See the post - here.