The song comes from their forthcoming album "Open Your Omen", which will be released next year and is being mixed and mastered by Mustaine, according to TeamRock.

Mustaine had this to say: "This album wails! Joey Jordison and Vimic are incredible. High-octane drumming and heavy, melodic songs make this band something you definitely need to check out!

"I dig them so much I laid a solo down on Fail Me (My Temple). From there, we decided to take them on tour with us down to South America where Megadeth is massive."

Jordison added: "The riffs, lyrics, and drums of Open Your Omen will tell you a lot. We started this record when I was coming out of the Acute Transverse Myelitis condition. It's literally what saved me and helped me get back to where I'm healthier than ever.

"These guys and this album pushed me to not only relearn how to walk, but how to play the drums again. Open Your Omen is the rebirth of the rest of my life." Stream the new song - here.