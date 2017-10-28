Due November 17, "The Voice Of Deep Purple: The Gillan Years" delivers three of the singer's projects - 1977's "Scarabus", 1988's "Accidentally On Purpose" and 1990's "Naked Thunder" - alongside five bonus tracks: "Smoke On The Water", "Black Night" and "Restless" from Gillan; "Child In Time" and "Woman From Tokyo" from Ian Gillan Band, plus an interview with the rocker in Tokyo during the Gillan Japanese tour.

"Scarabus" was the third and final studio album by the Ian Gillan Band. Gillan was co-billed on "Accidentally On Purpose" with Deep Purple bandmate and bassist Roger Glover.

The rocker issued "Naked Thunder" soon after his exit from Deep Purple in 1989 (he returned in 1992). Read more - here.