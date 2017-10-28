Kid Rock Announces New Album and Tour And Makes Senate News

Kid Rock confirmed that he's not running for Senate during an interview with Howard Stern this morning (Oct. 24). "F— no, I'm not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?" the "Tennessee Mountain Top" singer told Stern (via Detroit Free Press). "Who couldn't figure that out? I'm releasing a new album. I'm going on tour too. Are you f—— s——- me?"

Rock categorized the Senate run rumors as a publicity stunt that took on a life of its own. "It's the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it's been the most creative thing I've ever done," he said. "And I've gotten to see everyone's true colors," adding that even people in his camp that were in on the stunt started to believe the Senate rumors. "I'm like f— no we're not doing it, but let's roll with it for a little while, this is awesome."

Sweet Southern Sugar is expected to include "country to classic rock, with a little rap sprinkled in between," according to a press release, while his 2018 tour launches in Nashville appropriately enough, at the Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 19. Read more including the dates - here.