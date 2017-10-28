Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Song From O2 Show

The third single from the group's seventh album, "ReLoad", was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1999, while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

The London appearance marked Metallica's return to the road following a rare, month-long break from their WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

The fall European leg will wrap up with two dates in Antwerp, Belgium in early November before resuming with a spring 2018 run that will open in Lisbon, Portugal on February 1.

Following the fall shows, Metallica will release a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their 1986 album classic, "Master Of Puppets", on November 10. Watch the video - here.