New Bruce Springsteen Track In 'Thank You For Your Service'

The drama about an Iraq War veteran features "Freedom Cadence," a new song the Boss recorded for the film. The track plays over the closing credits and features Springsteen on banjo, harmonium and vocals.

Miles Teller, Haley Bennett and Amy Schumer appear in Thank You For Your Service, which is based on the real-life experiences of veteran Adam Schumann. Springsteen took melodic inspiration from the soldiers' marching cadence called "Freedom," reports USA Today. Read more - here.