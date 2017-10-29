Paul Wall Offers Free World Series Grillz To Houston Astros

"It's a celebratory thing," Wall said (via Billboard). "We want to celebrate with them, congratulate them, here's a memorable, commemorative grill."

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has responded to Wall's generous offer, telling the rapper that "A lot of the guys are hype for this tbh let's do it!"

The World Series pitting the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off amidst a L.A. heatwave Tuesday (Oct. 24), with weather reports showing that it has the potential to be the hottest World Series game in history.