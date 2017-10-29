Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sam Smith Blames Hip Flask Of Tequila for Oscar Blunder (Week in Review)

.
Sam Smith

Sam Smith Blames Hip Flask Of Tequila for Oscar Blunder was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Sam Smith sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres Tuesday (Oct. 24), with the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer admitting that a little liquid courage made him say the wrong thing at the Academy Awards last year.

"It all started with a hip flask of tequila," Smith explained of the onstage flub after winning Best Original Song for "Writing's on the Wall" from the James Bond film Spectre. "We thought we had no chance of winning at all, so I was just like, lets get the party started ' and then we won. I went up and I mucked up my speech. I basically said I was the first gay person to ever win an Oscar. And I obviously know I'm not, but my brain and my mouth didn't work together."

Already mortified by his mistake, Smith soon found himself being corrected by a gay Oscar-winning music legend. "Afterwards I saw Elton John at the after party, and he was like, 'I've won an Oscar,'" Smith shared. "I was like, 'I'm sorry - I was young when you won your Oscar.'" (Smith was not even three years old when John won Best Original Song for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King in 1995).

DeGeneres also talked to the singer about living in an alleged haunted house, using the occasion to scare him with not just one but two ghostly pranksters jumping up out of nowhere. Watch Sam Smith get scared to death - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Sam Smith Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sam Smith T-shirts and Posters

More Sam Smith News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Sam Smith Blames Hip Flask Of Tequila for Oscar Blunder

Sam Smith Shares Look at the Making of 'The Thrill of It All'

Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'

Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'

Sam Smith, Jay-Z, Pink Set for 'Saturday Night Live'

Sam Smith Releases 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Video

Sam Smith Talks Weight Loss And Upcoming Tour

Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album

Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'

Sam Smith Teases 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Lyrics


More Stories for Sam Smith

Sam Smith Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fats Domino Dead At 89- Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert- Bono Health Scare Inspired U2- Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim- more

Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young- Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim- Queen Freddie Mercury Version Of All Dead, All Dead- more

Fats Domino Dead At 89- Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert- Bono Health Scare Inspired U2- Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim- more

Page Too:
Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party- Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie- Brad Paisley National Anthem at World Series Game 2- more

Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video- Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour- Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant- more

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party- Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie- Brad Paisley National Anthem at World Series Game 2- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young

Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'

U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release

Metallica Make Concert History In The UK

Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix

Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction

Paul McCartney Remembers Fats Domino With Moving Eulogy

Billy Corgan Unplugs For Miley Cyrus Cover

Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off

Singled Out: The Freeway Revival's Rise

Rock And Roll Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89

Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert

Bono Health Scare Inspired U2's 'Songs of Experience'

Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim

Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video

Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour

Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant

Shania Twain Explains Inspiration For 'Now' Album Title

Luke Bryan Releases 'Light It Up' Video, Announces Tour Dates

Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop

Thomas Rhett Reveals His Favorite Childhood Halloween Costume

Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals 'Syre' Album Release Date

Keith Urban, Maren Morris Lead Free Nashville New Year's Eve Show

Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief

Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything

Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?

Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA

Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban's 50th Birthday

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party

Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.