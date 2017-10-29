Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis

Set to air November 10, the program - hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith - mixes interview material with the group's July 10 show at the ancient Acropolis theater, which was built in 161 AD.

"We've done some crazy things over the last 20 years," says Dave Grohl, "but I think this might be the craziest thing the Foo Fighters have ever done." Captured in legendary destinations around the globe, the "artist-driven concert series" bills itself as being "as much about landmarks, as it is the music and the musicians who perform" on the program. Watch the video and the show's trailer - here.