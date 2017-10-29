Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim

"I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson," Manson wrote in a terse message. "He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well."

Early this week, Jack off Jill vocalist Jessicka Addams, who dated Ramirez in the '90s, accused the bassist of sexual and psychological abuse. In a Facebook post, she detailed numerous abusive incidents that took place, including rape. Read more - here.