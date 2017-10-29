Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Niall Horan Reveals Inspiration For 'Mirrors' (Week in Review)

.
Niall Horan

Niall Horan Reveals Inspiration For 'Mirrors' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Niall Horan just released his debut album Flicker on October 20. The first time solo artist sat down with Fresh 102.7's morning team Karen & Jeffrey in New York City to discuss the release and the possible GRAMMY nominations it could have.

Horan admits it took over a year to write and record Flicker, and now that it's available for fans around the world to hear, the former One Directioner says he's feeling a real sense of accomplishment.

"I'm pretty excited about it, to be honest," Horan admits. "I've obviously spent a lot of time on these songs, so to have them out to the world and do well and watch them climb the charts this week has been a nice sense of achievement."

"Mirrors" is one of the stand out tracks on Flicker. Its lyrics focus on the struggles young girls and women go through when dealing with body image issues and their own perceptions of attractiveness. Horan says sometimes his lyrics are personal and sometimes they come from his imagination -- but with "Mirrors" it was different, this time it came from observing a girl at a cafe.

"I had this idea, obviously I see a lot of stuff online and I know girls in general," he explains about the song. "I was in Pret [a Manger] one day in town and I was looking at my phone and I had seen a girl in the corner who I thought looked a little bit upset or whatever, [was] on her own and looked a little bit lonely. And the waiter came over and made her laugh out loud and her laugh made me look over."

"I wrote that down on my phone and picked up the story a few months later and wrote a song about it."Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Niall Horan Music, DVDs, Books and more

Niall Horan T-shirts and Posters

More Niall Horan News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Niall Horan Reveals Inspiration For 'Mirrors'

Niall Horan Performs Songs from 'Flicker' On Kimmel

Niall Horan Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Flicker' Song

Niall Horan Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Flicker' Song

Niall Horan Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Flicker' Song

Niall Horan Talks Debut Album 'Flicker'

Niall Horan Previews 'Flicker' Album Via Twitter

Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film

Niall Horan Reveals 'Flicker' Album Details

Justin Bieber Has Fun With Niall Horan's Album Cover


More Stories for Niall Horan

Niall Horan Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fats Domino Dead At 89- Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert- Bono Health Scare Inspired U2- Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim- more

Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young- Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim- Queen Freddie Mercury Version Of All Dead, All Dead- more

Fats Domino Dead At 89- Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert- Bono Health Scare Inspired U2- Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim- more

Page Too:
Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party- Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie- Brad Paisley National Anthem at World Series Game 2- more

Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video- Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour- Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant- more

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party- Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie- Brad Paisley National Anthem at World Series Game 2- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young

Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'

U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release

Metallica Make Concert History In The UK

Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix

Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction

Paul McCartney Remembers Fats Domino With Moving Eulogy

Billy Corgan Unplugs For Miley Cyrus Cover

Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off

Singled Out: The Freeway Revival's Rise

Rock And Roll Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89

Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert

Bono Health Scare Inspired U2's 'Songs of Experience'

Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim

Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video

Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour

Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant

Shania Twain Explains Inspiration For 'Now' Album Title

Luke Bryan Releases 'Light It Up' Video, Announces Tour Dates

Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop

Thomas Rhett Reveals His Favorite Childhood Halloween Costume

Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals 'Syre' Album Release Date

Keith Urban, Maren Morris Lead Free Nashville New Year's Eve Show

Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief

Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything

Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?

Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA

Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban's 50th Birthday

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party

Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.