Niall Horan Reveals Inspiration For 'Mirrors' (Week in Review)
Niall Horan Reveals Inspiration For 'Mirrors' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Niall Horan just released his debut album Flicker on October 20. The first time solo artist sat down with Fresh 102.7's morning team Karen & Jeffrey in New York City to discuss the release and the possible GRAMMY nominations it could have. Horan admits it took over a year to write and record Flicker, and now that it's available for fans around the world to hear, the former One Directioner says he's feeling a real sense of accomplishment. "I'm pretty excited about it, to be honest," Horan admits. "I've obviously spent a lot of time on these songs, so to have them out to the world and do well and watch them climb the charts this week has been a nice sense of achievement." "Mirrors" is one of the stand out tracks on Flicker. Its lyrics focus on the struggles young girls and women go through when dealing with body image issues and their own perceptions of attractiveness. Horan says sometimes his lyrics are personal and sometimes they come from his imagination -- but with "Mirrors" it was different, this time it came from observing a girl at a cafe. "I had this idea, obviously I see a lot of stuff online and I know girls in general," he explains about the song. "I was in Pret [a Manger] one day in town and I was looking at my phone and I had seen a girl in the corner who I thought looked a little bit upset or whatever, [was] on her own and looked a little bit lonely. And the waiter came over and made her laugh out loud and her laugh made me look over." "I wrote that down on my phone and picked up the story a few months later and wrote a song about it."Read more - here.
