Rock And Roll Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89

Antoine 'Fats" Domino Jr. was born on February 26, 1928 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The pianist and vocalist was an integral part of the early rock and roll music scene fusing his creole roots with R&B to usher in a new sound.

Domino was a pop phenomenon between 1950 and 1963, during which time he scored more hits than any other every other rock artist outside of Elvis Presley. His best-known songs include 'Ain't That a Shame," 'Blueberry Hill" and 'I'm Walkin'." Read more - here.