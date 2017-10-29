"We Welcome The Pain" is a rhythmic heavy, yet melodic and groovy song about having success at your fingertips, but always slipping back into destructive behavior. It's about when you know you shouldn't... You've been hurt or beaten over and over for the same reason.. Yet, you just keep going back. A victory waits for you in the opposite direction, but you insist on welcoming the pain and continuing down that same old path, even if you have to lie to the people around you to make them believe all is "in order" and "on track." The songs meaning applies to all types of addiction, and toxic relationships and life choices.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!