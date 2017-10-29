Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young

"This next song, we're gonna do this for a friend of ours and dedicate it to his brother who just passed away," Axl Rose told the crowd at the city's XL Center. "So, this is for Angus Young and this is dedicated to George Young, who actually produced this song."

George Young - the older brother of AC/DC guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young - passed away on October 22 at the age of 70.

"It is with pain in our heart that we have to announce the passing of our beloved brother and mentor George Young," said the brothers in a statement. "Without his help and guidance there would not have been an AC/DC.

"As a musician, songwriter, producer, advisor and much, much more, you could not ask for a more dedicated and professional man. As a brother, you could not ask for a finer brother. For all he did and gave to us throughout his life, we will always remember him with gratitude and hold him close to our hearts." Watch the GNR tribute and read more - here.