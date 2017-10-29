Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA

"Lady Gaga has been the voice for people who have been forgotten and people who have been abused … Well it happened to her," Biden said. "She's shown enormous courage. And we want to make it real clear. It's on us, it's on everyone to intervene--to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it, to intervene. No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason other than self-defense. Ever. Period."

"I am a sexual assault survivor, and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma - psychological, physical, mental. It can be terrifying waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body," Gaga added.