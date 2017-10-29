|
Metallica Make Concert History In The UK (Week in Review)
.
Metallica Make Concert History In The UK was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Metallica made UK concert history this week by breaking the attendance record for shows at the O2 Arena in London. According to IQ, a pair of Metallica dates at the venue - on October 22 and 24 - saw the group perform to a record-setting 22,211 people each night, beating the previous record of 21,000 set by Muse in 2016. Metallica's 'in-the-round' staging allowed for an extended seating capacity at the venue, and the band were honored with a specially-commissioned illustration by The O2's Head Of Programming, Christian D'Acuna. "It was an honour to host the heavy metal rock gods at the venue and they did not disappoint," says D'Acuna. "Metallica smashed the highest attendance record during both of their shows at The O2. It was an honour to host the heavy metal rock gods at the venue and they did not disappoint, delivering an incredible show in the round, full of hits spanning their whole career. "It's been a great year for rock bands at The O2, with the likes of Green Day and Foo Fighters gracing our stage and Queens of the Stone Age and Deep Purple still to come. We hope the epic shows continue with our new 6k-capacity standing floor." Read more - here.
Metallica's 'in-the-round' staging allowed for an extended seating capacity at the venue, and the band were honored with a specially-commissioned illustration by The O2's Head Of Programming, Christian D'Acuna.
"It was an honour to host the heavy metal rock gods at the venue and they did not disappoint," says D'Acuna. "Metallica smashed the highest attendance record during both of their shows at The O2. It was an honour to host the heavy metal rock gods at the venue and they did not disappoint, delivering an incredible show in the round, full of hits spanning their whole career.
"It's been a great year for rock bands at The O2, with the likes of Green Day and Foo Fighters gracing our stage and Queens of the Stone Age and Deep Purple still to come. We hope the epic shows continue with our new 6k-capacity standing floor." Read more - here.
• Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim
• Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'
• U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release
• Metallica Make Concert History In The UK
• Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix
• Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction
• Paul McCartney Remembers Fats Domino With Moving Eulogy
• Billy Corgan Unplugs For Miley Cyrus Cover
• Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off
• Singled Out: The Freeway Revival's Rise
• Rock And Roll Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89
• Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert
• Bono Health Scare Inspired U2's 'Songs of Experience'
• Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim
• Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis
• Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour
• Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant
• Shania Twain Explains Inspiration For 'Now' Album Title
• Luke Bryan Releases 'Light It Up' Video, Announces Tour Dates
• Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop
• Thomas Rhett Reveals His Favorite Childhood Halloween Costume
• Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals 'Syre' Album Release Date
• Keith Urban, Maren Morris Lead Free Nashville New Year's Eve Show
• Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief
• Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything
• Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?
• Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA
• Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban's 50th Birthday
• Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party
• Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.