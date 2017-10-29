Metallica Make Concert History In The UK

Metallica's 'in-the-round' staging allowed for an extended seating capacity at the venue, and the band were honored with a specially-commissioned illustration by The O2's Head Of Programming, Christian D'Acuna.

"It was an honour to host the heavy metal rock gods at the venue and they did not disappoint," says D'Acuna. "Metallica smashed the highest attendance record during both of their shows at The O2. It was an honour to host the heavy metal rock gods at the venue and they did not disappoint, delivering an incredible show in the round, full of hits spanning their whole career.

"It's been a great year for rock bands at The O2, with the likes of Green Day and Foo Fighters gracing our stage and Queens of the Stone Age and Deep Purple still to come. We hope the epic shows continue with our new 6k-capacity standing floor." Read more - here.