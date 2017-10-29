|
Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop (Week in Review)
Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Nicki Minaj has shared a Twitter rant decrying the prevalence of sexism in the world of hip-hop. Minaj's rant was inspired after she thanked indie rapper Russ for stating that "people needa put more respect" on her name. "In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get. When does this stop?," Minaj posted. "The greats collaborated w/Drake, Kendrick & Jcole b/c they're dope MC's. They collab'd w/nicki cuz someone pulled a gun to their heads…" "Putting ppl in the same sentence as me after my 10 years of consistent winning," she added. "What are you teaching THEM? They'd never do this to a man." Minaj ended her statement by sharing a Kendrick Lamar tweet from 2010 stating that men spend far too much time hating on her. "Kendrick's tweet from 7 years ago. This is so telling. And scary," Minaj shared. "I'd have to wear some baggy pants n timbs for men to openly give props." Check out all of Nicki's tweets - here.
