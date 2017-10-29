Paul McCartney Remembers Fats Domino With Moving Eulogy

"His hit records like 'Ain't That A Shame', 'Blueberry Hill', 'I'm In Love Again' and many others introduced us to the sounds of New Orleans rock 'n' roll. We were excited to meet Fats once in his home town of New Orleans.

"He was wearing a huge star spangled diamond encrusted watch which was our first encounter with bling! His voice, piano playing and musical style was a huge influence on us and his appearance in the film 'The Girl Can't Help It' was truly magnificent.

"As one of my favourite rock 'n' roll singers, I will remember him fondly and always think of him with that twinkle in his eye. I read that he had eight children. He himself was named Antoine. His kids were named Antoine III, Anatole, Andre, Antonio, Antoinette, Andrea, Anola and Adonica. Now that is pure Fats!" Read more - here.