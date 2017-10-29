Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant

"Can't wait," Gomez posted to Twitter with an announcement of her AMAs performance. "I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," the pop star shared in September regarding her surgery.

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you." See the both posts - here.