3 Doors Down Announce Back Porch Jam Tour (Week in Review)



3 Doors Down Announce Back Porch Jam Tour was a Top 10 story on Monday: 3 Doors Down has announced plans to launch the "Back Porch Jam" Tour, an acoustic interpretation of the band's hits, fan favorites and deep album cuts. All ticket purchasers will receive a limited-edition digital EP featuring acoustic performances of "Kryptonite," "It's Not My Time," and "I Don't Want To Know." The VIP pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, October 24 via www.3DoorsDown.com with a general on-sale to follow on Friday, October 27. The first leg will begin in Airway Heights, WA on January 16 and continue through February 11 in Detroit, MI. More dates will be announced soon.



Lead singer, Brad Arnold says "over the years we've always enjoyed stripping down our songs and playing them acoustic. For us as a live band it breathes new life into these songs, allows us to switch-up our set and dig really deep into our catalog. We're looking forward to playing in some intimate venues, which we don't often do, and being up close and personal with our fans." Read more and see the dates - here.