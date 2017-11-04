Brett Eldredge Shares Birthday Song and Message to Mom

It's not surprising that Eldredge's beloved dog Edgar was included in the festivities, although he appears to be less than stoked to be there. The country singer wrote, 'It was my beautiful mother's 60th birthday today…she looks amazing right!? @edgarboogie partied too hard!"

"The Long Way" singer is touring with Luke Bryan on the Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day tour, which runs through November. Check out the video - here.