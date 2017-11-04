Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Cardi B. Addresses Beyonce Collaboration Rumors (Week in Review)

.
Cardi B

Cardi B. Addresses Beyonce Collaboration Rumors was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Cardi B. and Beyonce fans eager to hear a collaboration between the two stars will just have to keep waiting. Rumors that the pair were making music together started when recording engineer Michael Ashby shared an image suggesting a Beyonce/Cardi B. joint track was on the way.

"I don't know that man," Cardi B. said, referring to Ashby in response to a question about the rumor. "I don't know him. I don't even know why people are making those speculations."

Fans have been hoping for a "Cardi-Bey" collaboration ever since the two met at this year's Made in America music festival, but Cardi B says any rumors are strictly wishful thinking.

However, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper revealed that she's working on new music with Oakland R&B singer Kehlani, and she's thrilled with what they've done so far. Read more - here.

