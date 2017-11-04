Dead & Co, Rancid Lead Additions To Wildfire Benefit

It has been announced that Dead & Co., Raphael Saadiq and Rancid will provide extra diversity to an already eclectic bill that boasts Metallica, Dave Mathews, and G-Eazy.

"For 34 years, Metallica has flown the flag for the Bay Area all over the world," Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich told Billboard. "The recent tragic events up in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino Counties have left us all saddened. We're here to help as much as we can, and this concert on November 9 is one small way we can do that." Read more - here.