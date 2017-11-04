Due December 1, the project captures the group live at the Sheffield Corporation in December of 2014. The live set will be available via 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and digital editions.

December 1 will also see the band reissue its previous records, including their 2010 debut, "My Re-Generation", and 2014's "The Further Adventures Of ..." on CD, LP and digital.

Down N Outz - who primarily play Mott-related tunes (including songs by Mott, Ian Hunter and British Lions) - were formed specifically to open a series of 2009 reunion shows for Mott The Hoople at London's Hammersmith Odeon.

The group features Elliott, The Quireboys' Paul Guerin (guitar), Guy Griffin (guitar) and Keith Weir (keyboards), former Vixen bassist Share Ross, and drummer Phil Martini. Watch the video - here.