Jeezy and Diddy Release New Track 'Bottles Up'

Sean "Diddy" Combs appears on "Bottles Up," an upbeat party song with a bright piano line. Puffy raps about "Moet, more checks, Rolex [and] more sex" as Jeezy urges the masses to hold their bottles high.

Tee Grizzley appears on "Cold Summer," a moody, ominous meditation on living the high life in Detroit. It's not clear whether these new Jeezy releases coincide with an upcoming album, mixtape or if they're freestanding singles. In any case, the rapper's given the people what they want. Listen to "Bottles Up" and "Cold Summer" - here.