|
Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert (Week in Review)
.
Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Linkin Park hosted a tribute concert in honor of their late bandmate, Chester Bennington, at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27, and official video of the full event is available online. Streamed live by hennemusic, the tribute saw appearances by members of Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, Alanis Morissette, Bush, Korn, No Doubt, Steve Aoki, Sum 41, Echosmith, Machine Gun Kelly and System Of A Down, among others. "I don't have the words," said Mike Shinoda as he greeted the sold-out crowd, reports Rolling Stone. "I don't think any of us do." Just three songs into the evening, Linkin Park delivered an instrumental version of their 2004 US Top 15 hit, "Numb", with an empty microphone stand at center stage while the crowd of more than 17,000 sang along in place of Bennington, who committed suicide at his Los Angeles area home on July 20 the age of 41. Midway into the concert, Shinoda described the moment he learned of his singing partner's death, and he shared a solo version of new song "Looking For An Answer", which he said was written just eight days later. The evening built to a dramatic and raucous finale of Linkin Park's 2007 classic, "Bleed It Out", with all of the evening's guests returning to help the group close out the tribute event. Linkin Park are asking fans to donate to their One More Light Fund in memory of Bennington as they work to bring attention to the issue of mental health. "Thank you to everyone for being a part of our show in honor of Chester at the Hollywood Bowl," shared the group on their social media sites. Stream the show - here.
Streamed live by hennemusic, the tribute saw appearances by members of Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, Alanis Morissette, Bush, Korn, No Doubt, Steve Aoki, Sum 41, Echosmith, Machine Gun Kelly and System Of A Down, among others.
"I don't have the words," said Mike Shinoda as he greeted the sold-out crowd, reports Rolling Stone. "I don't think any of us do." Just three songs into the evening, Linkin Park delivered an instrumental version of their 2004 US Top 15 hit, "Numb", with an empty microphone stand at center stage while the crowd of more than 17,000 sang along in place of Bennington, who committed suicide at his Los Angeles area home on July 20 the age of 41.
Midway into the concert, Shinoda described the moment he learned of his singing partner's death, and he shared a solo version of new song "Looking For An Answer", which he said was written just eight days later.
The evening built to a dramatic and raucous finale of Linkin Park's 2007 classic, "Bleed It Out", with all of the evening's guests returning to help the group close out the tribute event.
Linkin Park are asking fans to donate to their One More Light Fund in memory of Bennington as they work to bring attention to the issue of mental health.
"Thank you to everyone for being a part of our show in honor of Chester at the Hollywood Bowl," shared the group on their social media sites. Stream the show - here.
• Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific'
• Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween
• The Beatles Compile Christmas Records For Limited Edition Release
• Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased Master Of Puppets Tour Performance
• Singled Out: The Contenders' The Flood
• Kid Rock Speaks Out On Publicist Accused Of Sexual Assault
• Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour
• Rod Stewart Announces Additional Dates For Las Vegas Residency
• Radiohead Classic Gets Unexpected Cover By Vic Mensa
• Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic For BBC Radio 2 Audience
• Stryper Announce Lineup Change As They Prep New Album
• The Veer Union Stream Epic and Announce Box Set
• Tom Morello Shreds At Bob Marley 'Exodus' Anniversary Show
• Neil Young Auctioning Model Trains And Classic Cars
• Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show
• Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony
• Miranda Lambert Previews 'Austin City Limits' Performance
• Blake Shelton Streams New Single 'Money'
• David Guetta And Afrojack Release 'Dirty Sexy Money'
• Larry David Refuses To Ride Elevator With Miley Cyrus
• Beyonce To Star As Nala In 'Lion King' Remake
• Vance Joy Announces Album, Streams New Song 'Like Gold'
• Thomas Rhett's Wife Celebrates Willa Gray's 2nd Birthday Online
• Heidi Klum Does 'Thriller' Dance As Michael Jackson's Werewolf
• Maroon 5 and SZA Perform 'What Lovers Do' On Tonight Show
• Maren Morris Shares Birthday Message to Fiance Ryan Hurd
• Kelsea Ballerini Talks New Album 'Unapologetically'
• Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students
• Adam Levine Talks Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'Disgusting' Live
• Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.