|
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox' (Week in Review)
.
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox' was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Former Oasis member Noel Gallagher has released a new song with his band High Flying Birds. 'Fort Knox" will be the opening track from the group's third album, Who Built the Moon?, which comes out November 24. The track follows the previously released "Holy Mountain," which came out early this month. The new song features bracing guitars abrasive electronic beats and only two vocal lines: 'You gotta get yourself together" and 'Keep holding out, holding on." High Flying Birds finished "Fort Knox" on their last day in the studio, where they worked tirelessly to create the follow-up to 2015's Chasing Yesterday, said Noel Gallagher in a statement. He also admitted that the idea for the song came from a conversation about Kanye West's 2010 song "The Power." "The singer, y-see, had never even heard the track, and she started to do this vocal over it, and it was like, 'f—— hell!'" he said. "It all just fell into place." Producer David Holmes described Who Built the Moon? as "fun," adding, "People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they're desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record." Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will launch a U.S. tour in support Feb. 9, 2018 in Detroit. Dates run through March 12 in Los Angeles. Check out "Fort Knox" - here.
The track follows the previously released "Holy Mountain," which came out early this month. The new song features bracing guitars abrasive electronic beats and only two vocal lines: 'You gotta get yourself together" and 'Keep holding out, holding on."
High Flying Birds finished "Fort Knox" on their last day in the studio, where they worked tirelessly to create the follow-up to 2015's Chasing Yesterday, said Noel Gallagher in a statement. He also admitted that the idea for the song came from a conversation about Kanye West's 2010 song "The Power."
"The singer, y-see, had never even heard the track, and she started to do this vocal over it, and it was like, 'f—— hell!'" he said. "It all just fell into place."
Producer David Holmes described Who Built the Moon? as "fun," adding, "People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they're desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record."
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will launch a U.S. tour in support Feb. 9, 2018 in Detroit. Dates run through March 12 in Los Angeles. Check out "Fort Knox" - here.
• Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific'
• Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween
• The Beatles Compile Christmas Records For Limited Edition Release
• Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased Master Of Puppets Tour Performance
• Singled Out: The Contenders' The Flood
• Kid Rock Speaks Out On Publicist Accused Of Sexual Assault
• Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour
• Rod Stewart Announces Additional Dates For Las Vegas Residency
• Radiohead Classic Gets Unexpected Cover By Vic Mensa
• Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic For BBC Radio 2 Audience
• Stryper Announce Lineup Change As They Prep New Album
• The Veer Union Stream Epic and Announce Box Set
• Tom Morello Shreds At Bob Marley 'Exodus' Anniversary Show
• Neil Young Auctioning Model Trains And Classic Cars
• Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show
• Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony
• Miranda Lambert Previews 'Austin City Limits' Performance
• Blake Shelton Streams New Single 'Money'
• David Guetta And Afrojack Release 'Dirty Sexy Money'
• Larry David Refuses To Ride Elevator With Miley Cyrus
• Beyonce To Star As Nala In 'Lion King' Remake
• Vance Joy Announces Album, Streams New Song 'Like Gold'
• Thomas Rhett's Wife Celebrates Willa Gray's 2nd Birthday Online
• Heidi Klum Does 'Thriller' Dance As Michael Jackson's Werewolf
• Maroon 5 and SZA Perform 'What Lovers Do' On Tonight Show
• Maren Morris Shares Birthday Message to Fiance Ryan Hurd
• Kelsea Ballerini Talks New Album 'Unapologetically'
• Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students
• Adam Levine Talks Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'Disgusting' Live
• Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.