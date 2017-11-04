Adele, Demi Lovato and More Share Their Best Halloween Looks

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato dressed up as Selena Quintanilla and Kendrick Lamar courted controversy with a Jesus Christ costume. Nas did his best Richard Pryor impression while Rita Ora went green as Batman villain Poison Ivy.

Kelly Rowland, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui and others got into the holiday spirit with festive, sexy, frightful costumes. Check out a roundup of the weekend's best celebrity Halloween costumes - here.