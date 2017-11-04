Kelsea Ballerina Announces 'Unapologetically' Tour

The tour kicks off February 8 at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, AL, and wraps April 27 at the annual Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA, with stops in Nashville, TN, New York, NY and Seattle, WA.

"Great things happen when music surrounds you, I really believe that," Ballerini said in a press statement. 'One of the coolest things to me about headlining is being able to create a world for your fans to step into. I can't wait for you to join me on this new journey with my good friend Walker and begin chapter two together!"

Walker Hayes will serve as opening act on all of the dates, with Bailey Bryan joining the lineup for one-night-only at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Valentine's Day. See the dates - here.