Man Shot Outside Of Jason Aldean Concert In MS

WTVA reports that one man was wounded in the chest and another was arrested in the parking lot of the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, MS, on Friday night (Oct. 27).

The suspect, Steven Michael Hulbert, has been charged with aggravated assault. Witnesses say a group of men were arguing in the arena parking lot when Hulbert pulled a pistol and fired four to six shots. Bullets not only hit the man in the chest, but struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot on the west side of the venue. Read more - here.