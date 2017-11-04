When Metallica performed at the same venue over the weekend, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett performed the Oasis tune during a designated solo section of the set. The crowd supplied most of the vocals with a hearty singalong.

Drummer Lars Ulrich shared a clip of the Oasis cover on Twitter adding the caption, "What a moment. Goosebumps." "Thank you Manchester for your show of perseverance, of unity, of defiance and, ultimately, of love!," Ulrich shared in a separate post. Watch it - here.